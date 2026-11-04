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CampSite 360 Adds Guest Behavior Tracking to Tours
By Woodalls Campground Magazine,3 days ago
CampSite 360, a virtual tour provider for campgrounds and RV resorts, has announced new advanced analytics for its virtual tours, a platform that turns every visit into data owners can act on. Owners can see which sites and amenities guests explore and how they move through the tour. Parks with a reservation-system integration can also see which dates guests search and where interest turns into a booking or stalls, according to a press release.