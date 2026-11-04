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The Art of Lean Governance: Continuous Reconciliation – The Missing Control in Enterprise Assurance
By Steve Zagoudis,2 days ago
Enterprise governance is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Traditional periodic assessments, retrospective audits, and documented policies are being replaced by continuous assurance, in which organizations must demonstrate that controls function effectively throughout daily operations. Two articles in the October–December 2026 issue of Risk & Compliance illustrate this shift. In “AI...