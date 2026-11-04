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Master The Course: Mainova IRONMAN Frankfurt European Championship Race Guide
By IRONMAN,2 days ago
The short version: Mainova IRONMAN Frankfurt European Championship starts with a 3.8km, two-lap swim at Langener Waldsee with a short Australian exit, followed by a two-loop 180km rolling bike course through Frankfurt and the surrounding villages, and a four-lap marathon along the River Main. Start the swim patiently, save your legs on the rolling bike course, use the frequent support on the run and save something for the final push onto the legendary Römerberg.