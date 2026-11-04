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Update On WWE's Succession Plan For Bruce Prichard
By Aidan Gibbons,3 days ago
WWE have pushed back on claims that Shawn Michaels will be replacing Bruce Prichard as executive director of creative writing and talent in the aftermath of WrestleMania 43. A report from PWInsider recently noted that Shawn Michaels was the current planned successor to Bruce Prichard after Prichard scales back his role following WWE's biggest show of 2027, but Fightful Select has noted that some in WWE have pushed back on the idea of HBK replacing Prichard. A lot of the speculated changes coming to NXT in 2027 as a result of Michaels' potentially moving to the main roster were said to be either not true or "nowhere near solidified."