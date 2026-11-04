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Events and activities at Richards Memorial Library, Nov. 5-Nov. 11
By Max Bowen,2 days ago
Story Time—Come to the downstairs meeting room at 10 a.m. for stories, songs, finger play, and a simple craft. This program is great for children ages 0-6. Community Fiber Arts Circle—Come crochet, knit, embroider and weave with fellow fiber crafters. Beginners welcome. There will be no direct teaching of fiber arts, but community guidance and sharing of ideas are greatly encouraged. Work on a latest project, make new friends and bounce ideas off of each other. Open to all ages and experience levels (recommended for ages 12- adult). Please call the library (508)-699-0122 and ask for the Reference Desk for more information.