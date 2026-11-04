undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
You Can See Everything
3 days ago
Unlikely box office hit “You Can See Everything” is a nearly three-hour documentary from comedic filmmaker Nathan Fielder. The movie follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, famously played by Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu series “The Dropout.” Essentially, Holmes defrauded investors by claiming to have breakthrough blood-testing technology that ultimately did not work properly. With an 11-year prison sentence looming, Holmes and her partner Billy Evans invited Fielder and his crew to live in their home and document their last month together for the foreseeable future.