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Interview With The Legendary Guitar Virtuoso Joe Stump
By Keith Clement,2 days ago
The Professor of Shred Joe Stump returns with the pedal firmly to the metal on his new solo album, Lord of the Strings, out on October 16th via Silver Lining Music. Stump doesn’t just lay down the speed as he does in ‘Full Throttle’ or revisit the classic grounds of traditional melodic heavy metal on tracks such as ‘Playing with Fire’, on this 12-track instrumental opus, Stump takes the guitar into lyrical territory with the likes of ‘In the Hall of the King’ and ‘Eternity of Darkness’ with his supremely detailed licks taking the lead narrative role. Stump also exercises moments of poetic acoustic reflection on ‘Den of Vipers’ and ‘Leipzig 1722’, but overall, Lord of the Strings is a belting, relentless beast, and (as the man himself says) ‘a heavy metal guitar orgy’.