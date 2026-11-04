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Is public confession necessary for Christian salvation?
3 days ago
“I told my goldfish I’m a Christian,” says Luna, 8. “He didn’t clap, but I think he believed me.”. Romans 10:9-10 is often quoted by pastors and evangelists at the end of a church service: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”