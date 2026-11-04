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Week 9 Browns NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland falls 2 spots after bad loss
By Chris Pokorny,3 days ago
Cleveland suffered a setback against the Steelers, but it’s time to regroup. It is Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns are coming off their first AFC North loss of the season. Overall, the Browns went down by 1.7 spots from week-to-week to have an overall ranking of 16.0. Considering the magnitude of their loss to the Steelers, that’s not all-too-bad of a drop. Plus, Cleveland did split the season series with Pittsburgh, which could play a big factor down the road for divisional tiebreakers.