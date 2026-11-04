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Lombardo falls to Ford as Republicans nationwide suffer historically brutal election
2 days ago
Nevada Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford squashed the reelection bid of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, part of a drubbing suffered by Republicans nationwide. The Associated Press called the governor's race for Ford shorty before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lombardo camp's massive fundraising edge combined with incumbency gave the appearance early...