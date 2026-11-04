undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia voters approve three constitutional amendments in election referendums
By Blake Ryan,3 days ago
Virginians overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments to protect abortion rights, marriage equality and the restoration of voting rights for former felons. After the amendments were introduced in the 2026 Virginia General Assembly session, Republicans, Democrats and religious groups sparked an intense debate across the commonwealth. Republicans and some conservative religious groups...
1