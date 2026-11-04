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2021 RAV4 Owner Says His Key Fob Remote Start Died on a Cold Morning, and 1 Tap Fixed It for $0
By Noah Washington,3 days ago
On the first cold morning of fall in the Pacific Northwest, a 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road flashed its parking lights 3 times at a key fob remote start command and never started its engine. Its owner had warmed it up the same way in past winters. He laid out the problem in a post on the r/rav4club subreddit on Oct. 28, and 68 minutes later he had it running again without buying a plan.