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Audi head to Interlagos with Gabriel Bortoleto seeking home glory and Nico Hülkenberg targets redemption
By NewsDesk,2 days ago
Audi F1 Team arrive at Interlagos for Round 20 of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, with Gabriel Bortoleto preparing for an emotional home Brazilian Grand Prix and the German manufacturer determined to continue its points-scoring momentum. The São Paulo Grand Prix, from 6 to 8 November, concludes the Americas...