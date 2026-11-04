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McLaren last hurrah with upgrades for Brazilian Grand Prix amid feeble defence of Formula 1 titles
By NewsDesk,3 days ago
McLaren head to the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos armed with fresh aerodynamic upgrades, determined to close the 17-point gap to Red Bull in the battle for third in the 2026 Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. Following a frustrating Mexican Grand Prix, despite the MCL40 showing promising pace, McLaren are targeting...