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California Medical Association on Xavier Becerra Winning Governor’s Race, Says, "With Becerra As Governor, We Have An Opportunity To Chart A Course Towards A Stronger, More Sustainable Future For Health Care In California”
3 days ago
November 4, 2026 - California Medical Association (CMA) President Jack Chou, M.D., issued the following statement. following the election of Xavier Becerra as California’s next governor:. "California's health care system is at a pivotal moment. Federal cuts to Medicaid under H.R. 1, growing financial pressures on providers and an...