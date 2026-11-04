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California Department of Justice Releases Report on California Highway Patrol Officer-Involved Shooting Death of Jesus Guzman Jr.
3 days ago
FN 509 MRD-LE, one of the type of guns used by Los Angeles Police Department. November 4, 2026 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in accordance with Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), on Tuesday released a report on the death of Jesus Guzman Jr. from an officer-involved shooting in Glenn County, California on April 29, 2023. This incident involved an officer from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). This report is part of ongoing efforts by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the incident that outlines DOJ’s findings. After an extensive investigation, DOJ concluded that the evidence does not support filing criminal charges in this case.