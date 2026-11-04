undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grand Theft Investigation in Denair Leads to Stolen Property Recovery and Felony Arrest in Turlock
3 days ago
November 4, 2026 – Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office officials report that on October 30, 2026, deputies were dispatched to a reported grand theft in the 3600 block of N. Quincy Road in Denair. Through follow-up investigation and the development of multiple leads, deputies identified a residence in Turlock believed to be connected to the theft.