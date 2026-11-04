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Warm-Up Peaks This Weekend as Pasadena Temperatures Climb Into Mid-80s
By NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE,2 days ago
Pasadena residents can expect a steady warming trend through the weekend, with temperatures rising from the mid-70s Wednesday to the mid-80s by Sunday as dry weather, mostly clear skies and offshore winds settle across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said high pressure and developing offshore flow...