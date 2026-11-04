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What Clemson offense vs Syracuse could look like with Gideon Davidson, 2 OL starters out
2 days ago
CLEMSON — Clemson football's offensive injuries come at a challenging time with three starters out vs. Syracuse. The Tigers (5-3, 3-2 ACC) will be without center Harris Sewell, left guard Elyjah Thurmon and running back Gideon Davidson against Syracuse (4-4, 2-4) on Nov. 7 (noon, ESPN2). Gavin Blanchard and freshman Grant Wise are expected to start at left guard and center, respectively, according to Clemson's Week 10 depth chart.