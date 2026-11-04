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California’s 14 Ballot Measures: Where Each Proposition Stands
By HSJC Newsroom,3 days ago
California voters appear to have delivered a mixed verdict on this year’s crowded statewide ballot, weighing in on everything from a first-in-the-nation billionaire wealth tax to changes in recall elections and voter ID rules. Combined spending on the 14 measures topped nearly $1 billion, making this the most expensive ballot measure cycle in state history, according to Ballotpedia.