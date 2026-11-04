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LIVE UPDATES: Midterm Election Results in the Carolinas
3 days ago
Voters in North Carolina and South Carolina are making their voices heard for the 2026 midterm elections, and both states have seen a big increase in turnout. Now, the question is who those voters are favoring between the Republican and Democratic parties. Two Senate seats are up for grabs, along with every U.S. House seat in the Carolinas, and there are plenty of eyes on how Carolinians will affect control of Congress.