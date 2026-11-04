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Voters Nix Two Legislative Attacks on Direct Democracy, Approve Two Less Important Amendments
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,3 days ago
In a reaffirmation of their commitment to direct democracy, South Dakota voters have rejected the two attacks on the initiative process placed on the ballot by Republican legislators. Amendment L proposed to raise the popular-vote threshold for amending the state constitution from simple majority to 60%. Voters rejected L 42%...