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Missouri Republicans suffer biggest electoral setback in a generation
3 days ago
Republicans still control Missouri politics. But after Tuesday's election, their grip on state government looks considerably less secure. Democrats ended Republican supermajorities in both legislative chambers, picked up 16 Missouri House seats and ousted a seven-term Republican congresswoman. Voters rejected a renewed abortion ban, defeated a congressional map backed by President Donald Trump and imposed new restrictions on lawmakers' ability to overturn citizen initiatives.