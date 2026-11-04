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Election update: Voters change Indiana’s Constitution — twice
By Indiana Capital Chronicle,2 days ago
Hoosiers easily approved two constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that will allow judges to hold more criminal defendants without bail. Public Question 1 — the bail change — passed with 59% of the vote. A second question allowing city and town judges to live outside the jurisdiction also passed with 63%. That was with 84% of the votes tallied.