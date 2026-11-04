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AbbVie pens $1.4B deal for deprioritized IBD drug from Nxera
By James Waldron,3 days ago
AbbVie has added another angle to its relationship with Nxera, with the Big Pharma paying $100 million upfront for a phase 1 inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) candidate. In exchange for the worldwide rights to develop the oral EP4 receptor agonist, dubbed NXE0033744, in IBD, AbbVie is also liable to pay up to $1.37 billion in development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties should the candidate make it to market.