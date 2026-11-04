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Only one had done it before him: Konrad Laimer achieves a historic feat at Bayern Munich
By Jonas Rütten,3 days ago
Konrad Laimer is currently in superb form for Bayern Munich. Even the Spanish press was jubilant after his historically good performance against Ateltico Madrid. Opta's data show that the Austria international achieved a feat against the Rojiblancos that is almost unique in Champions League history. Nominally playing at right-back, Laimer...