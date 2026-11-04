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Explosive comments! Ibo Maza publicly considers leaving Bayer Leverkusen
By Tim Ursinus,3 days ago
Ibrahim Maza has hinted in some rather explosive comments that he is considering leaving Bayer Leverkusen to move closer to his big goal. Asked about PSG's reported interest, which emerged a few weeks earlier, Maza told RTL and Sky: "It would of course be a big dream to play for such a big club one day. I think we all know what a big club Paris are, and they are among the best clubs in the world, alongside Real, Barca and Arsenal. And getting to play for a club like that is something not just I, but many footballers, work towards."