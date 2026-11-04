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The Egyptian-Moroccan equation imposes itself in the race for best African coach
By Ahmad Salah,3 days ago
CAF unveiled their nominees for the 2026 Best Coach in Africa award on Wednesday, with Arab names featuring prominently. Two Moroccans and two Egyptians made the cut. Walid Regragui, the former Morocco boss, lines up alongside his successor and current Atlas Lions coach Mohamed Ouahbi, while Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan and Zamalek's Moatamed Gamal complete the Arab contingent.