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KFC reveals Avengers: Doomsday menu with black burgers, green mayo and ‘Doom Dust’
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
KFC has announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, introducing a limited-time menu inspired by Doctor Doom. The fast-food chain is teaming up with Marvel for the first time, bringing a range of themed burgers, wings, fries, drinks, and collectibles to restaurants from November 9. Although it...
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