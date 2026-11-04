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The Spanish referees' committee acknowledges a serious error in favour of Real Madrid
By Ahmed Abdelhamid,3 days ago
Spain's refereeing technical committee has admitted the penalty handed to Kylian Mbappe against Racing Santander should never have been given. The incident came in the eleventh round of the Spanish league. Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the committee acknowledged a serious refereeing error on Wednesday in a match Real Madrid...