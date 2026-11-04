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Serie A referees: Chiffi for Inter v Como, Colombo for Fiorentina v Juventus. All the appointments
By Gianluca Minchiotti,3 days ago
Inter-Como, a Serie A matchday 11 fixture, kicks off at 6pm on Sunday 8 November. Chiffi will referee, with Paterna on VAR. Napoli-Lazio, at 12.30pm on Sunday, has Pairetto as referee and Aureliano on VAR. Roma-Sassuolo, at 8.45pm on Saturday, has Di Bello in charge and Pezzuto on VAR. Massa will referee Genoa-Milan at Marassi on Sunday at 3pm, with Camplone on VAR. Colombo will referee Fiorentina-Juventus on Sunday at 8.45pm.