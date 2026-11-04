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Viral 97-year-old Vito dies after dancing to Stayin’ Alive for his birthday
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
A 97-year-old man has gone viral after dying during his own birthday party, where he had just danced to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees. On November 2, baker Eden Malinoff took to her TikTok account ‘BakedSoCal’ to reveal a cake that she had made for a neighbor’s 97th birthday party. According to Malinoff, Vito, the man at the centre of the party, wanted a “Halloween-birthday rager” in “true Vito fashion.”