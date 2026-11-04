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Randy Buschkoetter, Kristin Ohri elected to Kearney City Council, per unofficial results
By Brian Neben,3 days ago
KEARNEY — Incumbent Randy Buschkoetter and newcomer Kristin Ohri have been elected to the Kearney city council, per unofficial results from the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Ohri received 4,358 votes while Buschkoetter received 3,856. Thomas Cross received the third most, 2,231. Current council member Tami James Moore...
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