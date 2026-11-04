undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TA'ZIZ closes on nearly $1.4 B in financing for two strategic projects in the UAE
3 days ago
TA'ZIZ announced the financial close of $1.39 billion (AED 5.10 billion) for two strategic projects in Ruwais. Both transactions were oversubscribed, reinforcing international investor confidence in TA’ZIZ, Abu Dhabi’s industrial growth strategy and the UAE’s position as a leading destination for long-term infrastructure investment. Of the total...