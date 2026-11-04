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The Fantasy Forecast: Chasing daylight in Week 9
By Chase Cassidy,3 days ago
With Halloween officially behind us and Thanksgiving on the horizon, several changes are about to descend upon Storrs. For starters, colder weather is at our doorstep. Puffer jackets are no longer fashion accessories; they’re clothing necessities. Perhaps the most obvious change, however, is the shortening of daylight. As the sun sets earlier each day, night seems to arrive before you’ve even had a chance to enjoy the afternoon.