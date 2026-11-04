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INAUGURAL ‘TASTE OF OCONEE’ COMES TO DOWNTOWN SENECA THIS THURSDAY
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
Historic Downtown Seneca will host the inaugural Taste of Oconee on Thursday, November 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., bringing together local food, drinks, and entertainment. Presented by 94.1 The Lake and Vyve Broadband, the free public event features food tastings from over a dozen local eateries—including Ram Cat Cellars, Vangeli’s, Choc’s BBQ, Keowee Brewing Company, and Papa Julios—alongside wine, beer, and bourbon tastings. Attendees will also enjoy live music from local artists and displays from more than 50 area businesses serving Oconee County. For additional details, visit 941thelake.com or call 864-882-9769.
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