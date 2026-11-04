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OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP LOCATING STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK
By Kevin D. Hollis,2 days ago
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a white 1986 Chevrolet C10 full-size pickup truck (SC tag RJW203, valued at $4,500) reported stolen on Saturday morning, October 31st, from a property on West-Oak Highway near Miller Farm Road, alongside approximately $1,900 in power tools taken from an on-site work van. Investigators believe the truck was seen heading toward Anderson via Highway 24 through the Oakway area, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-844-71-CRIME, online at 71crime.com, or through the P3 Tips app for a potential cash reward if an arrest is made.
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