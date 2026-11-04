undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Getting Your Kids Out of the Middle After Divorce | Houston Moms in the Middle
By Brandi Smith,3 days ago
If you’re parenting between two homes, this one’s for you. Elizabeth Westbrook is back on Houston Moms in the Middle, and this conversation hits different … because both she and Brandi are divorced moms themselves. Elizabeth will be the first to tell you her great co-parenting relationship did not start out that way, and Brandi’s right there with her. No judgment here, just real talk.