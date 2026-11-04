undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HIGHWAY PATROL ANNOUNCES ENHANCED TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT IN OCONEE COUNTY NOV. 4–6
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, alongside local law enforcement and state officials, announced an Area-Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) initiative targeting speeding and distracted driving in Oconee County from Nov. 4–6. Speaking at LifePoint Church in Seneca, SCHP Capt. Sonny Collins and Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson outlined the operation alongside State Senate President Thomas Alexander, state Reps. Bill Whitmire and Adam Duncan, and Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, explaining that the targeted patrols aim to “put the brakes on speeding-related fatalities” ahead of the holidays. Although Oconee County traffic deaths dropped from 15 at this point in 2025 to nine this year, five were speed-related and two involved distracted driving. Sheriff Crenshaw added that slowing down also helps prevent collisions with local deer and wildlife, while Capt. Collins emphasized that extra troopers would deploy data-driven patrols on high-risk roads to strictly enforce speed limits and hands-free driving laws…
4