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FAIR PLAY FIRE DESTROYS EMPTY CHICKEN HOUSE ON OLBON ROAD
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
Firefighters responded to a large chicken house fire on Olbon Road in Fair Play around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, battling the blaze until operations concluded at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, crews found one poultry house fully engulfed in flames, but Chief Wilkerson reported that firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent building. The destroyed chicken house was empty at the time, though it was scheduled to be stocked with chicks later this week. The Oconee County Roads and Bridges department assisted emergency personnel by helping remove fallen metal roofing, and Chief Wilkerson stated that the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
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