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SENECA AND SALEM PASS 1% SALES TAX REFERENDUMS AS WALHALLA REJECTS PROPOSED MEASURE
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
Seneca stood out as a rare exception in Tuesday’s election results, passing the proposed 1% sales tax referendum by a near 2-to-1 margin, a success Councilman Moore attributed to a thorough campaign explaining the tax’s benefits and property tax deductions. While Salem voters also narrowly approved the measure 21 to 17, the proposal faced strong opposition in other Oconee County municipalities, including Westminster and Walhalla. Following the vote, local resident Hayden Laye revealed he was responsible for placing the “Vote No” signs throughout the county seat and expressed satisfaction with the outcome during an interview with 101.7 WGOG News’s Dick Mangrum.