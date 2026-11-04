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OCONEE HUMANE SOCIETY PARTNERS WITH PETCO LOVE FOR ‘CAT IN THE HAT’ ADOPTION EVENT NOV. 7
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
The Oconee Humane Society is partnering with Petco Love and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation for a “Jump into Joy” adoption event on Saturday, November 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Seneca Petco on Clemson Boulevard. Tied to the release of the animated film The Cat in the Hat, the family-friendly event will feature adoptable dogs and cats, festive treats, and activities aimed at connecting shelter animals with local families. For more details on the national adoption initiative, visit PetcoLove.org or OconeeHumane.org.