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SCDOT REOPENS TWO SOUTH SALUDA RIVER BRIDGES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the reopening of two bridges along Pace Bridge Road (S-26) over and near the South Saluda River, connecting Pickens and Greenville counties. Crews completed the replacement of the bridge over the South Saluda River and the adjacent bridge over a nearby tributary more than a month ahead of schedule and on budget, officially opening them to traffic on Monday, November 2. Both structures had been closed since April 2023 after routine inspections revealed structural deficiencies.