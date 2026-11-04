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TWO-TRUCK ACCIDENT CAUSES DIESEL SPILL, TRAFFIC DELAYS ON I-85 SOUTH IN TOWNVILLE
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
Emergency crews cleared a two-commercial-truck collision on Interstate 85 South near the 7-mile marker in Townville on Tuesday afternoon, which left one truck overturned, sent one patient to the hospital for evaluation, and caused ongoing traffic delays during cleanup. The Townville Volunteer Fire Department, alongside the Anderson County Haz-Mat Team, worked to contain and pump out a diesel spill from one of the trucks’ saddle tanks into a 55-gallon drum. Multiple agencies responded to the scene—including Townville Fire, Anderson County EMS, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and State Transport Police—to assist with patient transport, hazardous spill containment, and traffic control.
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