undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WALHALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT FILES CHARGES IN ONGOING HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
The Walhalla Police Department has filed formal charges in the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of a 16-year-old male who was found deceased inside an apartment at the Highland Glen Apartment Complex on October 23, 2026. Investigators are actively processing evidence, conducting interviews, and serving search warrants while coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend the suspect, whose identity is being withheld for investigative and apprehension purposes. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Walhalla Police Department directly at 864-638-5831 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-844-71-CRIME, visiting 71crime.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app for a potential cash reward.
1