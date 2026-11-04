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WALHALLA CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER PROPOSED SIDEWALK SALE ORDINANCE AT SPECIAL MEETING
By Kevin D. Hollis,3 days ago
The Walhalla City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to consider proposed changes to the city’s sidewalk sale regulations. Under the proposed ordinance updates, businesses adjoining city sidewalks would be permitted to display and sell merchandise directly in front of their establishments during regular business hours, as well as during special events approved by the city. To ensure public safety and accessibility, the ordinance stipulates that a minimum of five feet of sidewalk width must remain completely unobstructed for pedestrian traffic at all times.