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Congress gave Nebraska millions for rural healthcare. Most isn’t getting to rural hospitals.
By Andrew Wegley,2 days ago
OSHKOSH – Things were already grim at Garden County’s only hospital. Its partnership with a larger, regional hospital ended two years ago. It cycled through three CEOs in the 18 months afterward. Then came the Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in August. The 58-year-old hospital with an $11 million annual operating budget is more than $1 million in debt.
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