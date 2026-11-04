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Spotware launches cAntifraud to flag cross-firm fraud from sign-up
By PressRelease,2 days ago
Spotware Systems’ new AI-powered fraud detection solution keeps fraud rates below 0.08% of turnover. It combines early behavioral detection, cross-firm analysis, and financial risk assessment, helping companies identify suspicious trading activity before it leads to financial losses, payment disputes or reputational damage. “Trading abuse doesn’t stop at the boundaries...