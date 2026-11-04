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FinChain Partners With Plume to Launch RWA Yield Enhancement Strategy Targeting Up to 7.2% APY
By Karthik Subramanian,3 days ago
FinChain, a crypto-finance platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, has partnered with blockchain infrastructure provider Plume to launch an on-chain real-world asset (RWA) yield enhancement strategy targeting annualized returns of up to 7.2%. Announced on November 4, 2026, the product, called FLEX & FINO, uses FinChain’s interest-bearing FUSD token to...