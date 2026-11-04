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Saul Knapp on Broker Risk: Gold Concentration, Liquidity Providers and 24/7 Markets
By Rick Steves,2 days ago
In an exclusive FinanceFeeds video interview with Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev, MAS Markets Chief Risk Officer Saul Knapp explored the operational decisions behind brokerage risk: which liquidity providers to trust, how much flow to internalize, when to change client terms and what continuous trading could mean for infrastructure. The discussion also covered MAS Markets’ growth plans and its relationship with Solid FX.